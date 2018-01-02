Alabama Sugar Bowl Championship Gear Sold Today

Mobile, AL (WKRG)

It’s a big morning for Crimson Tide fans. The Tide wins the rubber match over the Clemson Tigers in the first round of this year’s college football playoffs.

All Academy Sports and Outdoor locations will begin selling Alabama Sugar Bowl merch beginning at 8 this morning. The store in the festival shopping center is opening 30 minutes early for this today. Two years ago when Alabama last won a national championship we were checking out the sales at sporting good stores. Some people were ready to drop up to $300 on championship gear. We’ll have to see if folks are eager to spend that much coin following a win in the semi-final this year.

An Academy spokesperson sent a list of items to News 5 last night after the win

Championship items include:

o Nike Official Sugar Bowl Champs Men’s Tee

o Nike Official Sugar Bowl Champs Women’s Tee

o National Championship-bound Youth Tee

o Alabama Crimson Tide novelty items –email from Communications Specialist Shane Carlisle