ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Residents in Orange Beach are unable to heat their homes in the cold weather due to a power outage.

More than 1,000 customers are being affected by the outage. Residents have been without power since 5:30 a.m.

According to Mark Ingram with Baldwin EMC tells News 5 power lines leading to the Orange Beach substation are down. The cause is unknown at this time.

Crews are working to restore power, but there is no estimate on how long it will take.