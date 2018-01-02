One Potential Benefit to Freezing Weather

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The freezing weather is giving us some sights we don’t often get to see this far south–like a partially frozen Mobile Bay. And once spring arrives, the freeze may also give us fewer of the sights we don’t like to see—mosquitoes.

The Mobile County Health Department says the freeze will help to lower the population of mosquitoes somewhat. But, the Department’s Jerry Folse who works in vector control says it won’t get rid of all of them. Folse says there is a natural mechanism where some mosquitoes overwinter as adults and some overwinter as eggs. He says he’s even cracked ice in some bodies of water to find mosquito larvae under it, alive and well.

But getting a shot at a lower mosquito population is better than the alternative. It also means fewer opportunities for the spread of nasty diseases such as West Nile and the Zika Virus and Eastern Equine Encephalitis or Triple E.

So if you do think there are fewer mosquitoes in the spring, you can give some thanks to the hard freeze and cold temperatures you’re enduring right now.