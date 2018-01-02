On Trump’s Plate: Congress, Midterm Elections, North Korea

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump has returned from an end-of year holiday to face fresh legislative challenges, midterm elections and threats abroad.

Trump is hoping for more legislative achievements after his pre-Christmas success on taxes. He plans to host Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky and House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wisconsin at Camp David next weekend to map out the 2018 legislative agenda.

Republicans are eager to make progress before attention shifts to the midterm elections. The GOP wants to hold House and Senate majorities in 2018, but must contend with Trump’s historic unpopularity and some recent Democratic victories.

Trump’s foreign relations challenges include North Korea’s nuclear missile program. On Monday, Trump criticized Pakistan in a sharp tweet accusing the nation of lies and deceit while taking American aid.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)