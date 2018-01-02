New Details Revealed in Apparent Murder/Suicide in Okaloosa County

By Published:

BAKER, Fla. (WKRG) — A man and woman found dead in what appeared to be a murder/suicide in Northwest Florida died from apparent gunshot wounds, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office revealed on Tuesday.

As News 5 first reported on Monday, deputies were called to a home on Winners Circle north of Baker around 1:30 p.m. on New Year’s day.

The pair reportedly had been arguing the day before they were found dead, the sheriff’s office said in a release. However, investigators have not said how the two people knew each other.

The sheriff’s office said the names of the two people will be released after the medical examiner identifies the bodies.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s