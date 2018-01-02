New Details Revealed in Apparent Murder/Suicide in Okaloosa County

Related Coverage Apparent Murder/Suicide Under Investigation in Okaloosa County

BAKER, Fla. (WKRG) — A man and woman found dead in what appeared to be a murder/suicide in Northwest Florida died from apparent gunshot wounds, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office revealed on Tuesday.

As News 5 first reported on Monday, deputies were called to a home on Winners Circle north of Baker around 1:30 p.m. on New Year’s day.

The pair reportedly had been arguing the day before they were found dead, the sheriff’s office said in a release. However, investigators have not said how the two people knew each other.

The sheriff’s office said the names of the two people will be released after the medical examiner identifies the bodies.