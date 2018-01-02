Mobilians Bundle Up During Frigid Weather

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) – The consistent below freezing temperatures are causing many to bundle up. We spoke with people in Downtown Mobile Tuesday morning who say this cold snap is surprising.

“I’m 63-years old and I’ve never seen the weather like this for this extended period of time,” said Arthur Mack. “I mean it’s almost unbelievable.”

Many people we spoke with were wearing multiple layers and even long underwear. Layering is crucial for staying safe and warm. You want to make sure you’re wearing loose layers so your body heat can better circulate.

While the 20 degree temperatures aren’t the most pleasant to be out and about in, locals are making the best of a frigid situations.

“If you got a good fire and some whiskey, you can watch some football and be okay,” said Jim Harper.