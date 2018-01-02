MISSING: Help Find This 65-Year-Old Man With Alzheimer’s From Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A family in Mobile is hoping the public can help find a missing man who suffers from Alzheimer’s.

Mobile Police have confirmed to News 5 a missing person report was filed for 65-year old Clarence Edward Shute Jr.

According to a family member, Shute was last seen on New Year’s Eve around 10:50 a.m. wearing gray slacks, a gray long-sleeve shirt, a red vest and black shoes. He was also wearing a gold necklace, bracelet and ring.

The family member told News 5 Shute has Alzheimer’s and is diabetic. He lives in the Central Plaza Towers off Bay Shore Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mobile Police at 251-208-7211.