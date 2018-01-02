LIVE Traffic Blog

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)

8:24 a.m. Still quite chilly out here if you’ve yet to make it to the outside world so make sure to give yourself an extra few minutes to get that vehicle warmed up, but good news, so far traffic looks good. Accident-free along the Eastern Shore no problems either direction of the Bayway and Causeway with light to medium traffic volume. Through Mobile we’re accident free according to both Mobile Police and Alabama Highway Patrol. No issues right now throughout Baldwin County and in Pensacola we do have an accident (actually south of Milton) Avalon Boulevard at San Pablo Street. A fender bender being worked by Florida Highway Patrol.

7:55 a.m. With the extremely cold temperatures to begin your Tuesday morning commute plan accordingly and if you can give yourself a few minutes to get out here on the roadways. We’re moving along well on the Bayway and Causeway right now without any accidents or delays there. No problems right now through Mobile as far as accidents go. The traffic light is on the blink there Broad Street at Springhill Avenue so be aware of that. On the Panhandle a new accident there just south of Milton at Avalon Boulevard at San Pablo Street but very chilly conditions out here throughout the area.

7:25 a.m. Well even though temperatures really haven’t picked up traffic volume has out here on the roadways but we’re still moving along well on the Bayway and Causeway. Both directions moving along nicely without any accidents or delays. Through the tunnels we look good. A new trouble spot in Mobile at the intersection of Hillcrest and Airport. A fender bender being worked by Mobile Police. Alabama Highway Patrol reporting no accidents to start the day and we’re moving along well throughout the Panhandle according to Florida Highway Patrol and Pensacola Police.

6:50 a.m. Well even despite the very chilly start to your Tuesday morning commute we’re moving along well right now no major accidents relays crossing the bayway or Causeway with medium to light traffic volume no accidents to currently let you know about in Mobile however the traffic like is still on the blink there Saint Joseph St Louis Street to treat that is a four-way stop Alabama Highway Patrol reporting no accidents in Florida Highway Patrol telling us no accidents there working.

6:30 a.m. As you’ve been hearing John talk about how cold it is outside, plan accordingly as you head out the door this morning. Make sure to give yourself an extra few minutes to get that vehicle warmed up. Once you do the good news is so far this morning we’re moving along pretty well with light traffic volume out here for the most part on the roadways. We’re accident free right now crossing the Bayway and Causeway. No problems right now in Mobile as far as accidents go. Alabama power has been notified of the traffic light out there Saint Joseph at St Louis Street as they head to make sure that’s taken care of. But no problems right now throughout the Panhandle and we look good hrough Baldwin County.

6:05 a.m. While it’s been a very chilly start to your Tuesday morning so far traffic doesn’t look too bad moving along pretty well right now crossing the Bayway and Causeway with no delay. No problems there either of the tunnels. Mobile police reporting no accidents however the traffic light is on the blink there (make sure to treat that is a four-way stop the intersection of St Joseph St Louis street). Beyond that moving along nicely through Mobile and Baldwin County and still accident-free throughout the panhandle.

5:50 a.m. With the extremely chilly conditions as you head out the door this morning, plan accordingly. Might want to get that vehicle warmed up before you do decide to make it out on the roadways. So far this morning we’re moving along well on the roadways. Accident-free on the Bayway and Causeway. No accidents in Mobile according to Mobile Police and Alabama Highway Patrol. The traffic light is malfunctioning downtown at St Joseph Street at St Louis Street. So at that intersection make sure to treat that as a four-way stop. No problems through Baldwin County and so far Florida Highway Patrol reporting no accidents on the Panhandle.

5:30 a.m. With an extremely cold start to the beginning of your Tuesday morning make sure to give yourself an extra few minutes to get that vehicle warmed up and of course bundle up on your way out this morning. So far no accidents to report. In Downtown Mobile we’ve got a traffic light out though it’s Saint Joseph Street at St Louis street but no problems right now crossing the Bayway or Causeway or through the tunnels. Both Mobile police and Alabama Highway Patrol report no accidents to begin the day. Looking good through Baldwin County and no trouble spots right now along the Panhandle.

5:00 a.m. As you’ve heard it is an extremely cold start to your Tuesday morning commute so you might want to give yourself an extra few minutes to get that vehicle warmed up but definitely get bundled up on your way out this morning. Once you do get out on the roadways things aren’t too bad actually. Moving along nicely on the Bayway and Causeway. We’re accident-free right now through both tunnels. Mobile police and Alabama Highway Patrol reporting no accidents. Not a ton of people out here on the roadways. And we’re moving along well through Baldwin County and no issues right now along the Panhandle.