Frozen Images Across Gulf Coast: Send Us Yours!

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Gulf Coast is experiencing freezing temperatures that are resulting in pretty amazing sights not usually seen.

In Mobile, photojournalist Jake Cannon traveled around Mobile and captured beautiful video and images.

News 5’s Curt Brewer shared an image from Gulf Shores. It appears the city forgot to turn off the sprinkler system. The water froze the grass and parts of the sidewalk from the beach all the way to the Intercoastal bridge.

