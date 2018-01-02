Frozen Images Across Gulf Coast: Send Us Yours!

WKRG Staff Published: Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Gulf Coast is experiencing freezing temperatures that are resulting in pretty amazing sights not usually seen.

In Mobile, photojournalist Jake Cannon traveled around Mobile and captured beautiful video and images.

News 5’s Curt Brewer shared an image from Gulf Shores. It appears the city forgot to turn off the sprinkler system. The water froze the grass and parts of the sidewalk from the beach all the way to the Intercoastal bridge.

Send us your photos!

Gallery: Frozen Images Across Gulf Coast

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s