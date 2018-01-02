Escambia County (Fla) Schools Cancel Outdoor Activities

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – The frigid temperatures along the Gulf Coast have prompted the Escambia County School District to cancel outdoor activities and sports events on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Superintendent Malcolm Thomas has announced the cancellation of all outdoor sports/activities for Tuesday, January 2nd and Wednesday, January 3rd due to low temperatures; however, district schools will resume regular schedules on Wednesday, Jan. 3. In preparation for the cold temperatures, district transportation routes will be handled as promptly as possible; the District requests assistance in asking families to formulate plans tonight to limit student exposure while traveling to school or waiting at bus stops in the mornings and evenings.

Weather predictions for the rest of the week will be monitored.