BREAKING: Woman shot to death in Mobile, police launch homicide investigation

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — A woman has been shot and killed on a residential street in Mobile, police confirm to News 5.

The shooting is believed to have occurred sometime between 4:00 and 4:30 on West Gulf Field Drive in Mobile, not far from Interstate-10.

Mobile Police tell News 5 the victim is a 32-year-old black female. Mobile Police have launched their first homicide investigation of 2018.

A second crime scene has been established at Delta Street and Linwood Drive, right around the corner from the reported homicide scene.

