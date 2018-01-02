BREAKING: Woman shot to death in Mobile, police launch homicide investigation

J.B. BIUNNO

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — A woman has been shot and killed on a residential street in Mobile, police confirm to News 5.

The shooting is believed to have occurred sometime between 4:00 and 4:30 on West Gulf Field Drive in Mobile, not far from Interstate-10.

Mobile Police tell News 5 the victim is a 32-year-old black female.  Mobile Police have launched their first homicide investigation of 2018.

     MAP:  2018 Homicide Investigations by Mobile Police

A second crime scene has been established at Delta Street and Linwood Drive, right around the corner from the reported homicide scene.

This is a breaking news story… more details and a WKRG Facebook Live expected soon…

