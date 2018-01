CITRONELLE, AL (WKRG) Firefighters are at the scene of an early morning fire at a home on Harwell Road in Citronelle.

The first call to 911 came in around 1:45 a.m.

Early reports from the scene indicate the fire started in the chimney of the house and spread to the living room.

At least one person was inside the home but managed to escape safely.

Our News 5 crew was not allowed near the house, which is located down a private road off Highway 45.