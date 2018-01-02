Auburn’s Kerryon Johnson Declares for NFL Draft

By Published:
(Courtesy: Auburn Football on Facebook)

AUBURN, Ala. (WKRG) – Auburn running back Kerryon Johnson announced his intention to enter the NFL Draft on Tuesday.

Johnson made the announcement on his Twitter page with the caption, “New Year…New Blessings.”

Johnson was named the SEC Offensive Player of the Year after leading the Tigers to the SEC Championship where they fell to Georgia.

Johnson finished the season with 1,391 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns.

Auburn lost their final game of the season to Central Florida in the Peach Bowl. The Tigers lost 34-27 on New Year’s Day and finish the season 10-4.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s