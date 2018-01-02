Auburn’s Kerryon Johnson Declares for NFL Draft

AUBURN, Ala. (WKRG) – Auburn running back Kerryon Johnson announced his intention to enter the NFL Draft on Tuesday.

Johnson made the announcement on his Twitter page with the caption, “New Year…New Blessings.”

Johnson was named the SEC Offensive Player of the Year after leading the Tigers to the SEC Championship where they fell to Georgia.

Johnson finished the season with 1,391 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns.

Auburn lost their final game of the season to Central Florida in the Peach Bowl. The Tigers lost 34-27 on New Year’s Day and finish the season 10-4.