6 Alabama Stars Headed to Senior Bowl

MOBILE, Ala. (Jan. 2) — Six players from Alabama will follow up their appearance in the national championship game with a trip to Mobile later this month.

Linebackers Rashaan Evans and Shaun Dion Hamilton, cornerbacks Anthony Averett and Levi Wallace, defensive tackle Da’Shawn Hand and punter JK Scott have all accepted invitations to the 2018 Reese’s Senior Bowl. Hamilton, who is injured, will only participate in off-field activities during the week.

The five who will participate fully during the week will face Georgia on Monday in the College Football Playoff National Championship game.

“We’re so pleased to have six seniors from Alabama, who are part of the all-time winningest class in college football history,” said Phil Savage, the Executive Director of the Reese’s Senior Bowl. “We know it’s always exciting for our local fans to have access to Alabama and Auburn players, as well as those from our local area.”

Auburn’s four players in the game, announced a few weeks ago, are linebacker Tre’ Williams (from Mobile), safety Tray Matthews, kicker Daniel Carlson and long snapper Ike Powell.

Three other standouts from the Mobile-Pensacola area will join Williams at the Reese’s Senior Bowl: Southern Miss running back Ito Smith (Mobile), South Alabama safety Jeremy Reaves (Pensacola) and Troy quarterback Brandon Silvers (Orange Beach).

Here’s a look at the six Alabama players who accepted their invitations (alphabetical):

Anthony Averett

Rashaan Evans

Shaun Dion Hamilton

Da’Shawn Hand

JK Scott

Levi Wallace

The six Alabama players push the Reese’s Senior Bowl roster to 104, with several more commitments expected this week. The roster will eventually grow to around 110 players as the game builds the North-South rosters for the nation’s premier college football All-Star game and pre-draft event.

The game is Jan. 27 in Mobile, Ala. Kickoff is set for 1:30pm CT at Ladd-Peebles Stadium.