BAYOU CUMBEST, Ala. (WKRG) — A 60-year old man and his two dogs were airlifted from a boat in Mississippi on Tuesday.

The Coast Guard says the boat was disabled in Bayou Cumbest, Mississippi causing officials to send help around 4 a.m.

According to the Coast Guard, the man and dogs were airlifted from the boat around 6 a.m. and taken, in stable condition, to a local hospital.