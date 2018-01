Mobile, AL (WKRG)

Even though it’s bitterly cold outside and the sun isn’t even up yet, there are a handful of people hard at work taking apart the remnants of a party. The stage at Bienville Square is being taken down this morning. There were a handful of partiers still trudging through the cold and the darkness early this morning.

New Year’s Eve weather can vary extremely from year to year. Sometimes it’s rainy, sometimes it’s humid, sometimes it’s warm. This year it was amazingly cold.