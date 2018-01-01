NYE Brawl Breaks Out After Teen Brings Loaded Gun to Skate Center in Northwest Florida

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A brawl involving dozens of kids broke out at a skating rink in Northwest Florida after deputies say a teen brought a loaded gun into a New Year’s Eve party, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Dreamland Skate Center management shut down the party to protect the safety of the children.

The sheriff’s office says a 13-year-old brought the loaded gun to the skate center, but other juveniles might have also brought weapons, Major Andrew Hobbs told News 5, adding that the gun was stolen.

Maj. Hobbs said deputies were working the party, and that a fight involving between 50 and 100 kids broke out as deputies tried to get the kids out of the skate center.

Deputies made at least three arrests, and more could follow, Maj. Hobbs said.

The owner of the skate center says anyone who was at the event can get a $30 in-house credit.