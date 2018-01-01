New Bundle of Joy For The New Year

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The first baby of the new year born at Springhill Medical Center came just before 3:30 am.

Meet Colton Cade McBride, who came as a surprise to mom and dad.

“Not expecting that! Ha ha,” says mother Taylor Ladnier.

The baby wasn’t due until January 20th. So when Taylor went into labor New Year’s Eve…

“I was cleaning my kitchen after cutting somebody’s hair,” Says Ladnier.

… It caused quite the commotion.

“I was a little freaked out!” says Ladnier.

“Oh I panicked! Yeah!” says father Parish McBride.

And if you can’t tell, this is their first time experiencing childbirth.

“It wasn’t as nice as people make it out to be!” says McBride.

“No, it was horrible!” says Ladnier.

And like any mom–

“I’m kind of nervous to be honest!” says Ladnier.

Meanwhile, dad says Colton might be a great athlete someday.

“Yeah, football sounds pretty good!” Says McBride.