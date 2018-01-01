Multiple Fire Units Respond to Explosion, Residential Fire in West Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Seven Hills Volunteer Fire Department is on the scene of a residential fire in West Mobile.

Multiple fire units responded to the 1900 block of Reed Lane around 9:00 p.m. Monday.

Seven Hills Fire officials say there was an explosion before two sheds on a residential property caught fire.

News 5 crews saw an ambulance leave the scene, but it is unknown if anyone was injured in the fire or if the buildings were occupied.

Seven Hills Volunteer Fire Departed was assisted by Tanner-Williams Volunteer Fire Department.

Fire crews say the structures are a total loss.

News 5 has a crew on the scene.

We will continue to update this developing story.