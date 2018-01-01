Ministry In Bayou Helping During Hard Freeze

By Published:
Sign at Shelter in Bayou La Batre.

Bayou La Batre, AL (WKRG)

On a cold day like today sometimes you just need a place to go. In south Mobile County, that’s where an organization like Christ N Us Ministry comes in. The organization opened up its shelter overnight and plans to keep doing so as long as the temperatures remain below freezing overnight. It’s an organization that’s been around since late 2014. It started in the Grand Bay area. Eventually, they expanded to a larger location in Bayou La Batre.  Organizers say they have about 30 clients regularly. The folks that make this a normal stop during the week say they get not just food but also a sense of community.

“I’m getting my life back together, it gives me a sense of hope and a sense of normalcy. We’re all a family, even though they’re crazy here, we’re all a family,” said cook and client Therasa Todd with a smile.  The founders of Christ N Us say they felt called to provide these services in Mobile County. The organization is helped a great deal by private donations. For more information on the ministry and ways to help check out their Facebook Page.

