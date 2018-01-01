Hundreds take a plunge at Flora-Bama

ALABAMA/FLORIDA (WKRG) — People along the Gulf Coast took to the beach to take a dip in the Gulf.

Flora-Bama’s annual polar bear dip always draws a good sized crowd, but not this year due to the cooler temperatures.

When you go in the water, the water is so cold your body goes instantly numb. You don’t feel it until you come out of the water and the wind blows by.

Among those making the plunge was a Michael Phelps look alike, a flexing patriot, and a guy in a Hawaiian shirt.

People who took the plunge a year ago said last year it was a lot warmer, but the sunshine still made it a beautiful day.

Just when it seemed like the party was over, a group of friends decided to take the plunge.