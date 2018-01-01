Greyhound bus crash kills teenage girl, others taken to hospitals

KTVX Published:

EMERY COUNTY (News4Utah) A Greyhound bus traveling to Las Vegas, Nevada carrying twelve passengers crashed off of Interstate 70 in Emery County at 11 p.m. Sunday.

A thirteen-year-old girl was killed when the bus drove off the shoulder and crashed into a steep embankment about two-hundred feet off the interstate, according to authorities.

The bus driver and two passengers were transported to hospitals in Utah and Colorado by medical helicopter.

Police say all of the other passengers except one suffered various injuries and were transported by ground ambulance to Price and Richfield, Utah.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but according to authorities a passenger on the bus reported a possible medical issue with the driver.

