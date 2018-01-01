Gretchen Carlson named chair of Miss America organization

Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE- In this Oct. 17, 2017, file photo, Gretchen Carlson participates in the BUILD Speaker Series to discuss her book "Be Fierce: Stop Harassment and Take Back Your Power" at AOL Studios in New York. Carlson, former Fox News Channel anchor and 1989 Miss America, has been named chairwoman of the Miss America Organization's board of directors, the organization announced Monday, Jan. 1, 2018. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) – Former Fox News Channel anchor and 1989 Miss America Gretchen Carlson has been named chairwoman of the Miss America Organization’s board of directors.

The organization announced the selection of Carlson on Monday. It marks the first time a former pageant winner has served as the leader of the nearly 100-year-old organization.

The organization also announced that three other past Miss Americas are joining the board. The appointments of Laura Kaeppeler Fleiss, Heather French Henry and Kate Shindle take effect immediately, as does Carlson’s.

The new leadership comes less than two weeks after leaked emails surfaced showing CEO Sam Haskell and others disparaging the appearance, intellect and sex lives of former Miss Americas. Haskell resigned Dec. 23

Most of the previous board members also have resigned.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s