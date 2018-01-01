Car Problems To Keep An Eye On During Cold Weather

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — As the temperature drops, you may notice some issues with your vehicle and nothing is worse than breaking down mid-winter in the cold.

It’s recommended you get your car serviced before cold weather hits. This way mechanics can make sure your ride is ready to take on old man winter.

‘Accuweather’ says some of the issues to look out for include low tire pressure, thickening fluids, an older battery which is prone to dying, your windshield wipers and solvent and your spark plugs.

As the temperature creeps down, you may notice the little yellow light in your car pop up. This is telling you to check your tire pressure. The appropriate PSI (pounds per square inch) varies on the make of the tire. A fully inflated tire at 70-degrees Fahrenheit will be under-inflated at 20-degrees Fahrenheit.

You should also keep an eye on your battery. News 5 Meteorologist Christina Andres says it’s tough for older batteries to operate when the temperature drops. Some of them won’t even start. So it’s recommended you get a new battery or have yours checked out by a mechanic.

Important car fluids can also thicken when it gets uncomfortably cold. Check your oil, antifreeze, power steering, brake and transmission fluids. You should also let your car warm up for several minutes before driving it.

Another tip (that we don’t have to worry about too much here on the Gulf Coast) is watching your windshield wipers when ice is on your windshield. You should clear your windshield of ice before turning your wipers on.

Last but certainly not least; check your spark plugs. Their reliability gets low as winter weather hits.