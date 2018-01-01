Baldwin County Schools Relax Dress Code Due to Cold Weather

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin County students are returning to school Wednesday after the holiday season, and due to the cold weather the Gulf Coast is experiencing this week, the school system has requested flexibility to the uniform dress code.

Baldwin County Superintendent Eddie Tyler released the following news release:

School resumes for students Wednesday. Record cold temperatures are expected this week. Due to this forecast, I am requesting flexibility in regard to our uniform dress code. This request pertains not only to coats and jackets but to all uniform attire. Students will be allowed to wear the warmest clothing possible. Let’s work together to make sure our students stay warm during these very harsh temperatures. I’m looking forward to seeing all of our students back Wednesday. Have a nice evening.