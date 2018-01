OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says investigators are on the scene of an apparent domestic violence-related murder/suicide at a home north of Baker.

The sheriff’s office said deputies were called to the scene on Winners Circle after a family member discovered a male and female inside the home at 1:40 p.m.

The sheriff’s office says additional information will be released at a later time.