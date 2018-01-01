Amber Alert issued for 2 girls after police find dead woman in house

KXAN Published:

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) – An Amber Alert was issued Sunday for two missing Round Rock girls in relation to a suspicious death investigation, said the Round Rock Police Department.

A photo released by police of juveniles Luluvioletta Mariposo Bandera-Magret and Lilianais Victoria Cake Griffith, who are the subject of an Amber Alert issued Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017. (Photo: Round Rock Police Department)
Luluvioletta Mariposo Bandera-Magret and Lilianais Victoria Cake Griffith, who are the subject of an Amber Alert issued Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017. (Photo: Round Rock Police Department)

The two girls are identified as Luluvioletta Mariposo Bandera-Margret and Lilianais Victoria Cake Griffith. Police said both girls are associated with a person of interest in the suspicious death investigation. They were last seen at noon Sunday in Round Rock.Police said that earlier in the day, they responded to a welfare concern call to a house in the 2600 block of Leslie Court east of Interstate 35 and just south of McNeil Road. When they entered, they found a dead woman inside.

Griffith, 14, is white with brown hair and eyes, about 5 feet tall and weighs about 100 pounds. She has a stud on the right side of her nose and braces.

Bandera-Margret, 7, is white with brown hair and eyes, about 4-foot-5-inches tall and weighs about 75 pounds. Her hair is curly with a bit of blond on top.

Terry Allen Miles, 44, is the person of interest in the investigation. He is white with brown hair and hazel eyes. He weighs about 200 pounds and is six feet two inches tall. He wears glasses and may have a beard.

Miles might be in route to Louisiana in a grey 2017 Hyundai Accent with Texas license plate number JGH9845, police said. The vehicle has a hatchback with a white sticker on the upper right-hand corner of the rear window.

If located, police said to not approach him. Instead, contact the Round Rock Police Department at 512-218-5516 or 911.

A photo released by police of a car they are trying to locate in connection with two missing Round Rock girls. (Photo: Round Rock Police Department)
A photo released by police of a car they are trying to locate in connection with two missing Round Rock girls. (Photo: Round Rock Police Department)
Home on Leslie Court in Round Rock where a woman was found dead and two girls were abducted on Dec. 31, 2017. (KXAN Photo/Lauren Kravets)
Home on Leslie Court in Round Rock where a woman was found dead and two girls were abducted on Dec. 31, 2017. (KXAN Photo/Lauren Kravets)

