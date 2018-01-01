Alabama Takes on Clemson in Allstate Sugar Bowl

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WKRG/AP) The Sugar Bowl has begun before the Rose Bowl has ended, even after a delay in an effort to prevent an overlap.

The College Football Playoff semifinal between Alabama and Clemson was delayed from its scheduled start of 8:45 p.m. Eastern to 9 p.m. when it became apparent that the Rose Bowl semifinal between Georgia and Oklahoma would run long.

When the Rose Bowl went to overtime, the pre-kickoff program – the national anthem, team introductions and the coin toss – were already rolling in New Orleans.

In fact, the coin toss for the Sugar Bowl and Rose Bowl overtime happened virtually simultaneously.

Follow our running log below to stay on top of the action in the game:

1st Quarter:

Alabama scores field goal to take 3 point lead against Clemson. 3-0, 3:36 left in the 1st quarter.

Alabama scores touchdown to gain 9 point lead at the end of the 1st quarter. 10-0

The first quarter of the Sugar Bowl has been all Alabama.

The Crimson Tide scored on a 12-yard touchdown pass from Jalen Hurts to Calvin Ridley after Hurts escaped trouble in the backfield and initially looked as if he might try to run it.

When the first quarter ended, Alabama led 10-0 over Clemson in their College Football Playoff semifinal and also had 102 to minus-7 advantage in total yards.

If the game doesn’t turn around, it’ll be an all-Southeastern Conference championship, with Georgia having vanquished Oklahoma in double overtime in their semifinal in the Rose Bowl.

2nd Quarter:

Clemson scores first points in Sugar Bowl game with a field goal. 10-3