Alabama football fans in Tuscaloosa take the train to New Orleans for the Sugar Bowl

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama football fans are hoping to start the new year with a big win Monday night against Clemson in New Orleans.

Sunday afternoon, dozens of Crimson Tide fans in Tuscaloosa boarded an Amtrak train to take a six and a half hour trip to the Big Easy.

It is a first for Jennifer Willey, her husband, and two of their friends. The Alabama fans have never been to New Orleans to watch the Sugar Bowl.

“Oh my gosh, we are really die-hard Alabama fans and just getting to be together having good conversation and eating good food,” Willey said. “And we get to see the best SEC college football team in the world get to play, Roll Tide!”

Roundtrip tickets cost $178 from Tuscaloosa to New Orleans, but many families didn’t pay that amount because of special game package deals. Joey Williams who boarded Amtrak says this is the best trip ever getting to support the Crimson Tide and spending time with his family on the train.

“This is a huge game, we are all Alabama fans and always have been. And we travel everywhere to see them,” Williams said. “Me and my son traveled to Tampa last year to see them and this year I thought it would be a really big treat for all of us to see them win the semi-finals.”

Jennifer Willey said making the trip by train was a better deal than taking her car or flying.

“It’s $300 for four people and we don’t have to drive, bad weather or whatever we can ride the train. It is just a really good deal for us,” Willey said.

Willey says her group of four will make a mini vacation out of the trip and plan to return to Tuscaloosa Wednesday. The Alabama vs. Clemson game starts Monday night at 7:45 p.m.