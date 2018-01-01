7-year-old boy dies after accidentally shooting himself

WIAT Staff Published:

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WIAT) — A 7-year-old boy has died after he accidentally shot himself, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says.

The Sheriff’s Office says the child was handling a gun in the bedroom when it discharged and he was struck in what deputies determined to be a “tragic accident.”

The boy was transported Monday evening to a local hospital. He was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Deputies responded to a report of a child shot at a residence in the 6400 block of William Drive in the Concord around 6 p.m. The incident occurred near Hueytown in unincorporated Jefferson County.

 

