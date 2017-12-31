Woman Loses Home in Sunday Morning Fire

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman in west Mobile is spending the night at a friends house following a fire that gutted most of her home.

Mobile Fire-Rescue responded to the fire sometime Sunday morning. Homeowner Sharon Dees says she was out when the fire occurred.

She says she was told by officials the fire was the result of a pot left on the stove. The fire appeared to spread to at least one bedroom and damage could be seen throughout the home.

Dees says she believes someone else living in the home may be responsible for the incident. The damage appeared concentrated around the kitchen at the rear of the home.

The home is located on 1st Street near Cody Road.