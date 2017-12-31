Santa Rosa County Opens Church as Cold Weather Shelter

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Florida (WKRG) — Ferris Hill Baptist Church in Milton is serving as an overnight cold weather shelter for the homeless or heatless.

The shelter located at 6848 Chaffin St. will be open each night through Thursday January 4th. Those seeking shelter must arrive between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. No one will be admitted after 8:30 p.m. unless brought in by law enforcement. The shelter closes at 7 a.m. each morning.

The shelter opens each night weather is believed to drop below 40 degrees. Anyone who is homeless or cannot maintain heat in their home, can care for themselves, and are not at risk to themselves or others is welcome.

Anyone under the influence of drugs or alcohol, unable to walk unaided or disoriented will not be admitted.