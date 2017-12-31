Investigation Underway After Incident Near Michigan Ave Overpass

By Published: Updated:

Mobile, AL (WKRG) – Mobile police are investigating the circumstances surrounding an incident on I-10 Westbound.

Several MCSO and MPD vehicles were blocking the westbound side of I-10 just before the Michigan Avenue overpass.

It’s not clear if anyone was hurt or arrested in this incident.

One car was eventually towed away from the scene.

The alleged incident is still under investigation.

 

Note:  An earlier version of this story reported that a person had jumped off the overpass.  That has not been confirmed.

