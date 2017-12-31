Investigation Underway After Individual Jumps Off Michigan Avenue Bridge

Mobile, AL (WKRG) – Mobile police are investigating the circumstances surrounding an individual jumping off the Michigan Avenue bridge earlier this morning.

According to a Mobile County Sheriff’s spokesman, the alleged incident happened on I-10 westbound right at the Michigan Avenue overpass.

However, he would not elaborate on how badly the individual was hurt or if the individual was hurt at all.

One car was eventually towed away from the scene.

The alleged incident is still under investigation.

