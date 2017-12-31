Family Identifies Man Killed Crossing Moffett Road Saturday Night

Related Coverage BREAKING: Pedestrian Struck on Moffett Road

Mobile, AL (WKRG)

A family member has identified the young man killed Saturday night crossing Moffett Road as 25-year-old Evan Brice Kelley. His aunt describes him as a talkative, fun young man who leaves behind a one-year-old son.

The circumstances of the incident still haven’t been released by Mobile Police. According to a spokesman, no arrest has been made.

“The victim was crossing Moffett Road (in the 5200 block) toward Godfathers Pizza on foot when he was unintentionally struck by a passing vehicle. The driver called and waited on police arrival,” said Charlette Solis in an e-mail to News 5.

News 5’s Chad Petri will be updating this article and have an interview with the young man’s aunt later tonight on News 5 at 10.