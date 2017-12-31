Escambia County, Florida to Open House for Families Displaced by Fire

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Florida (WKRG) — The Escambia County Professional Firefighters Charity is planning to open a home for families displaced by fire.

According to a press release, Escambia County Firefighters are hoping the home is a “comfortable, safe, and supportive place of temporary refuge”.

Details of the plans for the house will be released on Friday January 5th, 2018.

“We are proud and excited to be the first to provide this level of assistance to displaced families in our area,” says Ian Sumner with the Escambia County Professional Firefighters Charity. Sumner continues, “Being displaced from your home due to a fire and sometimes losing everything is a very devastating event. While there are many charities in the area that step up and help these families, we hope to bring it all together and make the devastation sting a little less. We plan to do this by offering a temporary home along with assistance with walking through the process of connecting with all available resources and getting their life back together. Families will hopefully feel a little more relaxed and be able to mentally heal a little quicker.”