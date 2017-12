MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Multiple crews are assisting in a search for a person who allegedly jumped from the I-10 bayway.

According to a spokesperson for Daphne Search and Rescue, a caller alerted authorities around 2:00 a.m. Sunday of a person who allegedly jumped from the bridge into the Mobile Bay. The incident originated near the USS Alabama.

Daphne Search and Rescue says the search will soon be suspended.