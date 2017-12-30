Two Killed In Two Different Crashes in Walton County, FL

Walton County, FL (WKRG)

Two people are dead following two separate crashes in Walton County Florida. In the first crash, a 57-year-old man from Crestview was killed when his 2011 Ford Mustang crashed into a tree. According to the crash report, the vehicle was traveling north at about 7pm Friday night on Hinote Road. The report says the driver failed to negotiate a curve and hit the tree line. The driver was killed at the scene and was reportedly wearing a seatbelt. It is unknown if alcohol was a factor. The victim’s name hasn’t been released pending notification of the family.

In a second crash, a 43-year-old man from Niceville was killed walking along US Highway 331. The report says the unnamed victim was hit by a vehicle on 331 just north of Carol drive. The pedestrian was killed at the scene, the driver did stop according to the report and the report indicates alcohol was not a factor for the driver. The pedestrian has not been publicly identified pending notification of family. The crash happened at about 8:40 Saturday night.