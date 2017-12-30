Two Dead, Seven Injured in Vehicle Collision in Washington County

Published: Updated:

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Florida (WKRG) — Two people are dead following a vehicle collision in Washington County, Florida.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, 63-year old Flora Mae Douglas was stopped on James Potter Road in a 2007 Chevy Impala around 4:00 p.m. Saturday.  When Douglas continued into the intersection, her vehicle, occupied by three passengers, was hit by a 2003 Kia driven by 41-year old Herman Saravia.

Flora Mae Douglas and 51-year old Alma Jean Douglas, a passenger in the Impala, were pronounced dead on the scene. 77-year old Johnell Jenkins Andrews was transported to Bay Medical Hospital in serious condition. 

Herman Saravia of Carrollton, Georgia and the four passengers in his vehicle were transported to Bay Medical Hospital for minor injuries.

