Surprise passenger prompts Delta flight to return to Detroit

Associated Press Published:

DETROIT (AP) – It’s a bird. It’s a plane. No, it’s a bird on a plane.

A Delta Air Lines flight captain decided to turn his plane around and return to Detroit after a bird was discovered inside the flight deck.

The airline says in a statement that shortly after takeoff Saturday, the pilots of Flight 1943 from Detroit to Atlanta saw a small bird in the flight deck. The unexpected passenger had entered the aircraft during boarding.

The captain decided to turn the plane around to “avoid a potential distraction” during the flight. The aircraft landed without incident and the bird was removed and set free.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

