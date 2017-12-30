Police in Tennessee shoot juvenile who drove car at them

JACKSON, Tenn. (AP) – Police in Tennessee say they shot and injured a juvenile who drove a stolen car toward officers on foot.

Jackson Police say officers began pursuing a car Thursday that was stolen in a home robbery the previous night.

Police say when the car stopped at a dead end, two of three males got out and ran.

According to police, the driver rammed a cruiser with an officer inside and was blocked when he tried to drive away through a yard.

Police say the juvenile drove in the officers’ direction and they fired at him.

The suspect, who first sought medical assistance at a nearby house, was in stable condition at the hospital.

Police are charging the boy, who is black, with various crimes related to the chase and home invasion.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)