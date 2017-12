FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Foley Police Department are searching for a missing 16-year old girl.

Adrianna Napier was last seen on Dec. 27th at 11:00 pm in the Foley area. According to Foley Police, Adrianna left her residence without her parents’ permission.

If you come in contact with her please notify the Foley Police Department, 251-943-4431.