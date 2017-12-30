How to prevent your pipes from freezing

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Temperatures are expected to drop along the Gulf Coast in the next few days, which could result in water pipes freezing. Mobile Area Water & Sewer System created a list of tips that could help prevent the problem.

Disconnect and drain all outside hoses. Shut off all irrigation systems and allow them to drain. Wrap exposed outside water pipes with materials that insulate against the cold. Hardware and building supply companies sell a variety of products. Newspapers or rags wrapped in plastic will also work for outside faucets. Know the location of the main water shut off valve to your house and how to use it. If a pipe bursts anywhere in the house, this valve can be used to turn off the water. Insulate pipes in unheated areas such as crawl spaces, attics or a garage. Open cupboard doors in the kitchen and bathroom so warm air can reach water pipes located in outside walls. Businesses with above ground backflow prevention devices should take special care when wrapping pipes to prevent crucial vents from being blocked. This will prevent the device from operating properly.

MAWSS states, “Even if you take these precautions, pipes might still freeze. Make sure you have the name and number of a licensed plumber before an emergency. If you attempt to thaw pipes yourself, use a hair dryer with a low heat setting to thaw pipes slowly. You can also wrap the frozen sections with rags and pour hot water over them. It’s messy, but it works.”

If you have a water emergency, please call MAWSS’ Customer Care Team at 694-3165.