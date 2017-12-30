Customer punches store clerk over price of hair weave

(CNN) – Police near Atlanta, Georgia are looking for a woman who allegedly attacked a store clerk over the price of a hair weave. Surveillance video shows the customer throwing merchandise and punches in the Duluth store.

Venus Beauty Supply workers say the Wednesday night confrontation began after customer Melissa Roper and her daughter didn’t like the price of a weave, and the lack of customer service they apparently wanted. Roper’s daughter threw the product at the clerk, then the clerk threw it right back.

The clerk said, “She threw it at me and said, ‘That’s fine, I’m not going to come back here anymore.’”

Then the clerk followed the mother-daughter duo, and that’s when things turned violent. The video shows Roper throwing two punches before walking out.

Workers say the angry customer also threatened more violence. The husband of the store’s owner said, “I tried to stop her, she said, ‘Stop doing it, I don’t want to hurt you, I don’t want to bring my gun.”

As Duluth police investigated, they spotted something. Look at the video above. In slow motion, you can see a phone drop to the ground. Police say it’s Roper’s, which they searched to identify her. They’ve charged her with battery, but so far, haven’t found her.

Ted Sadowski of the Duluth Police Department said, “It won’t be too hard. It’s just a matter of time before she gets stopped or turns herself in.”

Copyright 2017 CNN