WATCH: Coast Guard Rescues Man From Sinking Car in Florida

PANAMA CITY, Fla. – An 89-year-old man is expected to be ok after his car rolled through a guardrail and into St. Andrew Bay.

Panama City Police said the man was in his Toyota Camry around 12:30 p.m. Saturday when he suffered a medical issue that caused him to drive off the southwest side of the St. Andrews Marina.

Coast Guard members aboard Coast Guard Cutter Marlin observed the car go into the water and launched a boat crew to assist the man.

He was treated at a local hospital.

Panama City Firefighters and White’s Wrecker Service also responded to remove the car from the water.

“I am very pleased with the quick reaction of the crew,” said Master Chief Petty Officer Glenn Bucklin, the officer in charge of Coast Guard Cutter Marlin. “This is a perfect example of the training we put into our job. As soon as one of our crewmen witnessed the car enter the water, the entire crew fluidly reacted. We are extremely grateful that we happened to be at the marina at the right time to put our boat crew in position to save the life of the driver trapped inside.”