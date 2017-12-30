Bayou La Batre Shelter Opening for Cold Weather

Bayou La Batre, AL (WKRG)

A halfway house in Bayou La Batre plans on opening Sunday evening in advance of the bone-chilling temperatures we are expecting.

In preparation for the upcoming freezing temperatures this weekend, we are planning to open the shelter to anyone who is without proper heat or warm place to stay. We will be open beginning Sunday 12/31 at 5:00 pm.

Christ N Us Ministry

14021 S. Wintzell Ave

Bayou La Batre, Al

251-824-4003–Christ N Us Facebook page

The organization provides help to people in need in the south Mobile County area.