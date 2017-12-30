$10,000 Prize Presented to Washington County Hospital

WKRG Staff Published:
Photo Courtesy: Washington County Hospital & Nursing Home Facebook Page

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) —  On December 28, 2017, Washington County Hospital & Nursing Home in Chatom received a $10,000 check for winning a video contest.

The contest, “My Hospital, My Community”, was sponsored by Athena Health and was open to rural hospitals across the nation.  More than 300 videos were submitted.  Washington County Hospital & Nursing Home won 1st place receiving the $10,000 grand prize.

Photo Courtesy: Washington County Hospital & Nursing Home Facebook Page

A post on the hospital’s Facebook page reads:

“We are honored to accept this award. It is humbling for us to be recognized nationally by such a great company. As you saw in the video that was presented for the My Hospital, My Community, we believe that WCHNH is the heart of Washington County and our community. We wanted to represent WCHNH in the submission as how we believe we work every day; as a family and team. We strive to give the best up-to-date, quality medical care possible for our patients. We have made a lot of progress and we have a lot more to accomplish. As we work together as a team, one can only imagine the possibilities of what we are going to accomplish and give to our community in the coming weeks and years.”

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s