$10,000 Prize Presented to Washington County Hospital

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — On December 28, 2017, Washington County Hospital & Nursing Home in Chatom received a $10,000 check for winning a video contest.

The contest, “My Hospital, My Community”, was sponsored by Athena Health and was open to rural hospitals across the nation. More than 300 videos were submitted. Washington County Hospital & Nursing Home won 1st place receiving the $10,000 grand prize.

A post on the hospital’s Facebook page reads:

“We are honored to accept this award. It is humbling for us to be recognized nationally by such a great company. As you saw in the video that was presented for the My Hospital, My Community, we believe that WCHNH is the heart of Washington County and our community. We wanted to represent WCHNH in the submission as how we believe we work every day; as a family and team. We strive to give the best up-to-date, quality medical care possible for our patients. We have made a lot of progress and we have a lot more to accomplish. As we work together as a team, one can only imagine the possibilities of what we are going to accomplish and give to our community in the coming weeks and years.”