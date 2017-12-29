Weather of 2017 in the News 5 Area

The start to 2017 in the Mobile area was stormy. Severe weather moved through on the 2nd day of the year. Later in January we would see another round of severe weather. It was a warm month with record highs, and an overall temperature of 8 degrees warmer than average. Rain for January was over 11 inches.

February started with severe weather and kept the warmth. It was also 8 degrees above average.

April brought the typical spring severe weather early on, and it ended up to be another mild month- just like March.

May and June were wet months, with each leaving over 11 inches of rain. Flooding was an issue in late May in Saraland.

June gave us waterspouts, and then brought our first tropical weather with TS Cindy impact. Wind gusted from 40 to 50mph and rain amounts ranged from half a foot to a foot. Two people lost their lives along the coast due to waves and rough surf.

July was warm with routine pop-up thunderstorms

Early August gave us record rain again. We would end up with over a foot of rain for the month, half of it from Hurricane Harvey. Hurricane Harvey went to Texas and meandered but days after landfall, we had rounds of rain.

Hurricane Irma sent Florida evacuees through our area and gave us a worry in September but by the time it passed by the biggest impact seemed to be people noticing the low water levels in Mobile Bay due to the north wind.

October brought Hurricane Nate just to our west. We missed the worst impacts but it did produce coastal erosion, and isolated tornadoes and waterspouts.

Late October gave us more funnels and isolated tornadoes, without a tropical storm!

November was fairly quiet, average month, giving us great things to see in the sky.

Our biggest weather event of the year might have been the snow of early December. It was a rare sight down to the coast. While most people enjoyed the flakes, the icy roads the next day led to accidents which took two lives in the area.

Alan Sealls, News 5