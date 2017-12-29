WATCH: Ohio photographer makes frozen bubbles

WCMH Staff Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH/CNN) – Mother Nature is providing an unusual, and beautiful sight.

Columbus-based nature and landscape photographer Carey Sherrill posted a series of videos and photos on Instagram showing what happened when you blow a soap bubble in the cold.

Sherrill says that sugar in the soap and water mix creates a crystal-like appearance as the bubble freezes.

Sherrill provided a recipe for the bubble mixture:

  • 200ml water (1 cup)
  • 35ml dish soap (2 Tbls)
  • 35ml corn syrup (2 Tbls)
  • 2 Tbls. Regular sugar

Sherrill says it was two degrees Fahrenheit outside when he was able to record one of them freezing in under 60 seconds.

