WATCH: Ohio photographer makes frozen bubbles

COLUMBUS (WCMH/CNN) – Mother Nature is providing an unusual, and beautiful sight.
Columbus-based nature and landscape photographer Carey Sherrill posted a series of videos and photos on Instagram showing what happened when you blow a soap bubble in the cold.
Sherrill says that sugar in the soap and water mix creates a crystal-like appearance as the bubble freezes.
Sherrill provided a recipe for the bubble mixture:
- 200ml water (1 cup)
- 35ml dish soap (2 Tbls)
- 35ml corn syrup (2 Tbls)
- 2 Tbls. Regular sugar
Sherrill says it was two degrees Fahrenheit outside when he was able to record one of them freezing in under 60 seconds.