VIDEO: Woman breaks free from handcuffs, steals police car

SUMTER COUNTY, South Carolina (KRON) — A South Carolina woman is behind bars on Friday night for stealing multiple cars, including a police cruiser.

The woman first took her boyfriend’s car without permission and crashed it.

Authorities found the woman, handcuffed her, and put her in the back seat of their police cruiser.

With the officers still outside the car, she wiggles her way out of the handcuffs.

The woman then climbed her way into the driver’s seat and took off, narrowly missing two officers.

A car chase then ensued, reaching speeds over 100 miles per hour.

The windshield began to fog up, but she kept going.

The woman smashed through a barricade and crashed into a tree.

She is facing charges including grand larceny and resisting arrest.